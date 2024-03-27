Comparing U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) & Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR)

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A Vox Royalty -0.81% 1.85% 1.56%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$9.36 million N/A N/A Vox Royalty $12.31 million 8.38 -$100,000.00 ($0.01) -206.00

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Vox Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vox Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. GoldMining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for U.S. GoldMining and Vox Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vox Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. GoldMining currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 333.84%. Vox Royalty has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.63%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

Summary

Vox Royalty beats U.S. GoldMining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

