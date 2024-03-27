Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.85. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

