Comstock Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,542 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 334% compared to the typical volume of 2,428 call options.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.69. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,821,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 60,830 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 409,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 301,863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 190,254 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

