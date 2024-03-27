Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Barrington Research

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $121.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.05% from the stock’s current price.

Concentrix Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.59. 221,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $125.80. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Concentrix Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert bought a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $861,662,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,152,000 after acquiring an additional 57,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 30.2% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,255,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,772,000 after purchasing an additional 754,566 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Articles

