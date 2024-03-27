Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Barrington Research

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $121.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.05% from the stock’s current price.
Concentrix Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.59. 221,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $125.80. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.