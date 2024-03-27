Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $7,768,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $270.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,238. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.05 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.11.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

