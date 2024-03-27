Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,041,172 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the previous session’s volume of 323,085 shares.The stock last traded at $54.90 and had previously closed at $54.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Construction Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.62 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,075,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,532,000 after acquiring an additional 140,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,346,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 55,752 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,369,000 after acquiring an additional 56,595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,116,000 after acquiring an additional 172,109 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 105,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

