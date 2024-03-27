Contrasting Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) and Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 16.37% 13.95% 1.11% Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. First Business Financial Services pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. pays out 0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Business Financial Services and Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. 1 0 0 0 1.00

First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.14%. Given First Business Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $226.24 million 1.29 $37.03 million $4.35 8.05 Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. N/A N/A N/A $3.77 0.45

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.. Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Business Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri. The company offers real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, equipment financing loans and leases, floorplan financing, vendor financing, small business administration lending and servicing, treasury management solutions, and company retirement services. It also provides private wealth management for individuals, including creating and executing asset allocation strategies, trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and access to brokerage and custody-only services. In addition, the company offers bank consulting consisting of investment portfolio administrative and asset liability management services, and commercial deposit accounts. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products. The company also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; smart wallet, mobile, internet, and phone banking; and ATM services. In addition, the company offers global transaction and digital banking; other debit and credit facilities; derivative products; financial instruments trading, structured financing, corporate leasing, and merger and acquisitions advisory; custody; and foreign currency services. Further, it provides investment savings products; and engages in other banking business. The company was formerly known as Chase National Bank. Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Giza, Egypt.

