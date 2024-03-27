Contrasting Dana (NYSE:DAN) & Toyo Tire (OTCMKTS:TOTTF)

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) and Toyo Tire (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dana and Toyo Tire’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Dana alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dana $10.56 billion 0.17 $38.00 million $0.26 47.16 Toyo Tire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than Toyo Tire.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

96.8% of Dana shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Dana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dana and Toyo Tire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dana 0.36% 7.37% 1.53% Toyo Tire N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dana and Toyo Tire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dana 0 4 2 0 2.33 Toyo Tire 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dana presently has a consensus target price of $16.43, indicating a potential upside of 34.00%. Given Dana’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dana is more favorable than Toyo Tire.

Summary

Dana beats Toyo Tire on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dana

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. It offers drive systems, including axles, driveshafts, transmission, and wheel and track drives; motion systems, such as winches, slew drives, and hub drives; and electrodynamic technologies comprised of motors, inverters, software and control systems, battery-management systems, and fuel cell plates. The company also provides sealing solutions, such as gaskets, seals, cam covers, and oil pan modules; thermal-management technologies, including transmission and engine oil cooling, battery and electronics cooling, charge air cooling, and thermal-acoustical protective shielding; and digital solutions that include active and passive system controls, as well as descriptive and predictive analytics. It serves vehicle manufacturers in the global light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets, as well as the stationary industrial market. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

About Toyo Tire

(Get Free Report)

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars. The company was formerly known as Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toyo Tire Corporation in January 2019. Toyo Tire Corporation was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Itami, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.