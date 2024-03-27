Contrasting Intuitive Machines (LUNR) & Its Peers

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Intuitive Machines to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.9% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Intuitive Machines has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines’ peers have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines 78.98% -3.42% -3.78% Intuitive Machines Competitors -181.11% -19.80% -12.58%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Intuitive Machines and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Intuitive Machines and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 4 0 3.00 Intuitive Machines Competitors 76 631 719 22 2.47

Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 8.27%. Given Intuitive Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intuitive Machines and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines $79.52 million -$190,000.00 2.83 Intuitive Machines Competitors $5.17 billion $392.22 million 18.97

Intuitive Machines’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines. Intuitive Machines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing. It also offers aerospace engineering services to NASA and the aerospace industry. Intuitive Machines, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas.

