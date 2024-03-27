Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $819,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. CX Institutional raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $545.05 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $551.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.67.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
