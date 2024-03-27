Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

