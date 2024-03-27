Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.4% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $194.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 213.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.55.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

