Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,506 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.5% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Medtronic by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 109,325.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 91,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.66.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

