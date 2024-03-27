Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.61 and a 52-week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

