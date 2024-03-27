Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,380. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

