Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in 3M by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 49.7% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $11,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.97. 1,447,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,255. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on MMM

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.