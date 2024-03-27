Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.54.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

GE traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.56. 4,722,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.58. The company has a market cap of $195.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $179.55.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

