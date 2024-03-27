Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,394. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.25 and a 200 day moving average of $117.60. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $129.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

