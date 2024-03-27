Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Lowered by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 78.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 283.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,768 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

CTVA traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 625,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,138. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $63.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

