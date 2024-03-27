Cosmos One Day Volume Tops $408.14 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.92 billion and approximately $408.14 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $12.59 or 0.00018206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00077707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00029662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

