Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lowered by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.9% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $730.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $722.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $640.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $476.75 and a twelve month high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.