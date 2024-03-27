Courier Capital LLC Acquires 458 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 255,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $58.25.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

