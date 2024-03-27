Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $4,253,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,740,000 after acquiring an additional 368,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark
In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
KMB traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $126.82. The company had a trading volume of 682,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,948. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.96. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.40.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
