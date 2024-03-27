Courier Capital LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.19. 174,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,719. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.87. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.403 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 236.76%.

Clearway Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Further Reading

