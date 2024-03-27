Courier Capital LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $142.15. 678,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.74 and a 200 day moving average of $118.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $143.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.