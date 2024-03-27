Courier Capital LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,916 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.77% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the third quarter worth $66,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth $68,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BKT stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. 53,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,842. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $12.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.