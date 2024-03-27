Courier Capital LLC Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.14. The stock had a trading volume of 304,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $171.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.72.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

