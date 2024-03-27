Courier Capital LLC Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate
In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Price Performance
NYSE:ALL traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.14. The stock had a trading volume of 304,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $171.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.72.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
