Courier Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,413.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 532,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,925,000 after purchasing an additional 517,510 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 228,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,301,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,355. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.91. The company has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.74 and a fifty-two week high of $209.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.