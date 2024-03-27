Courier Capital LLC Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.57. The stock had a trading volume of 264,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,011. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $248.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

