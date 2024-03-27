Courier Capital LLC Sells 2,352 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,963,000 after buying an additional 150,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,907,000 after buying an additional 237,514 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,165,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,907,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.76. 6,494,621 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.74.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

