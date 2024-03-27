Courier Capital LLC Sells 2,907 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,607,000 after purchasing an additional 529,617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,129,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,384,000 after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,818,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,685,000 after buying an additional 260,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,472,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,765,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.79. 101,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $23.87.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

