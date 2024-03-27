Courier Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,809 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLF shares. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 2.7 %

CLF traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.15. 2,603,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771,080. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,066 shares of company stock worth $4,464,688. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

