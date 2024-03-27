CPA Asset Management LLC Acquires 729 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $478.18. 2,627,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $361.68 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

