Creditcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71.65 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $334.02 million and approximately $71.65 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003015 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.