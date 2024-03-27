Critical Analysis: Power REIT (NYSE:PW) versus City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Power REIT and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT -736.66% -92.65% -35.81% City Office REIT -1.50% -0.40% -0.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Power REIT and City Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A City Office REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

City Office REIT has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.34%. Given City Office REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Power REIT.

14.7% of Power REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Power REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of City Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Power REIT and City Office REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $8.52 million 0.31 -$14.25 million ($8.85) -0.09 City Office REIT $179.10 million 1.13 -$2.68 million ($0.25) -20.24

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Power REIT has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

City Office REIT beats Power REIT on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

