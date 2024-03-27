Critical Survey: Southern (NYSE:SO) versus Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Southern and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern 15.79% 11.40% 2.90% Spruce Power -82.70% -7.24% -1.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern and Spruce Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern $25.25 billion 2.99 $3.98 billion $3.63 19.09 Spruce Power $79.86 million 0.89 -$66.04 million ($3.59) -1.09

Volatility & Risk

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Southern has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Southern and Spruce Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern 1 5 5 1 2.50 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern presently has a consensus target price of $73.46, indicating a potential upside of 6.02%. Given Southern’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Southern is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Southern shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Spruce Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern beats Spruce Power on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations. In addition, it owns and operates nuclear, coal, hydro, cogeneration, solar, wind, battery storage, and fuel cell facilities. Further, the constructs, operates, and maintains approximately 77,900 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8.9 million electric and gas utility customers. Further, it develops distributed energy and resilience solutions; deploys microgrids for commercial, industrial, governmental, and utility customers; and offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

