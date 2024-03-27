Cronos Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $3.89 billion and approximately $30.17 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00077311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00028085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

