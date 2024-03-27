CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Short Interest Update

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the February 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF alerts:

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPC traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 21.39. 1,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,160. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of 21.56. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 1-year low of 21.02 and a 1-year high of 22.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.03.

About CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.