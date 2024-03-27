CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 2.9%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $317.56 and last traded at $320.45. Approximately 1,404,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,988,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.06.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,881 shares of company stock valued at $72,230,185 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

