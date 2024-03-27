Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.33.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Crown Castle Stock Performance
CCI opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day moving average is $104.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $136.29.
Crown Castle Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.
Crown Castle Company Profile
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crown Castle
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.