Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,503,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crown Castle by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,463,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day moving average is $104.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $136.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

