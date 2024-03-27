Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stake Lifted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Crown by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,167,000 after acquiring an additional 43,727 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 22,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Crown’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.