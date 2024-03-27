CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 27.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 23,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

