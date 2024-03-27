CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in CSX by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,891 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 414.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 25.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,169,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 236,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $36.56. 1,675,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,599,355. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

