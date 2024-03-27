Cultivar Capital Inc. Invests $417,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.07. 3,174,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,815. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day moving average is $146.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $161.73. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.