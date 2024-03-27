CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.4% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 30,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,229,119. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

