D. Scott Neal Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 1.2% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average is $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $75.03.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

