D. Scott Neal Inc. Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,072,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB opened at $112.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.13. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.