D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

D. Scott Neal Inc. cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $41.66.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

