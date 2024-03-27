D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 56 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

D. Scott Neal Inc. trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 8.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $572,224,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after buying an additional 268,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in KLA by 6,309.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,410,000 after purchasing an additional 246,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $692.19 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $655.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $641.05.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

