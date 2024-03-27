DDD Partners LLC Sells 452 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DDD Partners LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,070,682 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after buying an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.8 %

V traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,597. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $511.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

